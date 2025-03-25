Martin Keown claims Arsenal have secretly sealed the signing of a new striker

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are set for a crucial summer transfer window, with their primary objective being the signing of a top-class striker to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Despite being among the favourites for the Premier League title, the Gunners find themselves 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

A series of injuries to key attackers—including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz—have significantly hampered Arsenal’s performances this season.

The club’s failure to strengthen their attack in January may prove costly in their title pursuit, making the summer window even more vital.

Among the numerous strikers linked to Arsenal, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko have emerged as top targets.

However, Sesko appears to be the more realistic option, with recent reports suggesting he is sold on a move to North London.

Keown: Arsenal have deal for new striker wrapped up

Former Arsenal defender and TNT Sports pundit Martin Keown has hinted that the club may have already wrapped up a deal for a new striker.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Keown speculated:

“I would suggest that there’s already been a player bought, and that it’s already done from an Arsenal point of view. They won’t be making this mistake again.”

Despite Keown’s claims, it is unlikely that the club will have already secured a transfer given the behind-the-scenes developments regarding the new sporting director. Andre Berta is set to be appointed but has not been officially confirmed as yet.

But, if Keown’s claims are true, it is likely that the deal agreed will be with Sesko rather than Isak. The Newcastle chairman reportedly has no intentions of parting with his favourite player, and wants to build on their League Cup triumph.

Sesko, on the other hand has been strongly linked with a move to the North London club since last transfer window.

The move did not happen then as the player decided to stay for another season but is keen on a move away this summer.

The 21-year-old Slovenian international has enjoyed a rapid rise through the Red Bull football system, excelling at Red Bull Salzburg before making the switch to RB Leipzig in 2023.

His performances in Germany have been impressive, scoring 18 goals in his debut season and continuing his fine form this campaign with 17 goals and six assists in 36 appearances.

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, Sesko offers a physical presence that Arsenal’s frontline currently lacks. His blend of technical skill, strength, and finishing ability makes him an ideal candidate to spearhead Arteta’s attack.