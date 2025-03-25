Premier League side eyeing summer deal for Chelsea flop

Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Agirrezabala, who is on loan from Chelsea (Photo by Cordon Press)

Chelsea will be desperate to get a number of fringe players off their books this summer, and Kepa Agirrezabala is one that falls into this category. The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been firmly out of favour for a while, and when he returns to the club after his Bournemouth loan spell, he will be behind the likes of Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Djordje Petrovic in the pecking order.

As such, it is imperative for Chelsea to move Kepa on permanently, and their best chance of doing so will be with Bournemouth, who have been very impressed with the Spaniard’s performances this season as their number one. In 22 appearances in the Premier League, he has conceded only 29 times, with five clean sheets and a save percentage of 72.4%, which is the league’s sixth best.

Working under fellow Spainard Andoni Iraola, Kepa looks settled on the south coast, and it would be no surprise to see him continue his career there upon leaving Chelsea, which should happen during the summer transfer window.

As reported by Football Insider, Bournemouth have already decided that they will pursue a summer deal for Kepa, whom they want to remain as their number one goalkeeper. However, the 30-year-old’s return will only be possible if he accepts a wage reduction from his salary at Chelsea, who must also be agreeable to a lower offer.

This could be a problem for Chelsea, as while they are very keen to sell Kepa this summer, they are not interested in low-ball offers as their intention is to raise as much money as possible, which would be used on new signings. However, favour does not fall on the side of the London club in this situation, as the goalkeeper is only under contract until June 2026.