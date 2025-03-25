Report: Liverpool want striker with a £62 million release clause to replace Darwin Nunez

Liverpool, along with several other Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea, have entered the market to sign a new striker in the summer.

Most of the Premier League clubs would be looking to sign a new striker in the summer to add more firepower to their squad for next season.

There is a desperate need of a new number nine at Anfield because of Darwin Nunez’s disappointing season at Anfield.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen.

The striker, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from the Italian club, has no future at Napoli and the Italian giants are willing to offload him in the summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with the Nigerian international attacker for quite some time but now they face competition from Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Osimhen has a £62 million release clause in his contract which should not be a problem for the financially stable Liverpool.

Victor Osimhen is being targeted by Liverpool
Victor Osimhen is being targeted by Liverpool. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

The attacker has scored 20 goals in 22 Turkish Super League appearances this season, keeping up his form from past seasons.

Manchester United have also been keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old striker as they need more strength and depth in their attack after the failures of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund this season.

With Nunez likely to leave the club after this season, Liverpool would need a lethal attacker to lead their attack.

The demand of a new striker would increase even more if Mohamed Salah ends up leaving the club after becoming a free agent due to his contract situation at Anfield.

Arne Slot has made up his mind to reshuffle his attack in the summer and Osimhen could be the ideal attacker for his team.

Exclusive: Liverpool suffer blow to sign 24 G/A attacker to replace Darwin Nunez

