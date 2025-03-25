Report: Man United fear they have lost out in the race to sign £63m attacker to PSG

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils hav struggled massively in front of goal this season and manager Ruben Amorim is keen to address that issue in the summer transfer window.

With Marcus Rashford set to leave Man United in a permanent move soon, the need for a new striker has increased at Old Trafford.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike is one of the players on the radar of the Red Devils.

However, it seems like the Premier League giants have faced a blow in their pursuit of Victor Osimhem.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United fear they are losing the race against Paris Saint-Germain to sign Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

As per the report, the attacker is likely to cost £63million and Man United feel that PSG are well-equipped financially to afford the attacker and pay his wages.

After making it clear that he wants to leave Italian side Napoli, Osimhen is ready to start a new adventure in his career and clubs across the world are taking notice of his availability.

Victor Osimhen to reject Man United?

Premier League clubs Man United and Chelsea, who have both shown interest in signing the 26-year-old attacker, are aware of the financial strength of PSG and they both know when it comes down to a battle with the French giants, they are both likely to lose it.

It would be a major blow for Amorim who is looking for a new striker to lead his team next season.

There is a desperate need of a new striker at Old Trafford, someone who can not only provide competition to Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund but also help them in their development as a player.

Osimhen would be the ideal fit for that considering his status in the game at the moment.

The Nigerian attacker is impressed with how PSG have played under manager Luis Enrique and he would be open to the idea of joining them in the summer.

