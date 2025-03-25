(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United are gearing up for a major exodus this summer following a disappointing season that has left them struggling in 13th place in the Premier League.

With Ruben Amorim eager to overhaul the squad, reports from the Manchester Evening News suggest that as many as 10 players could be set for an exit.

Rashford to lead Man United summer clearout

Among the biggest names expected to leave are Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony, all of whom have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa, has rediscovered his form and could make his move permanent, with Villa holding a £40 million option to sign him. Given United’s plans to raise funds for reinforcements, his departure appears highly likely.

Similarly, Antony has made a strong impression during his loan spell at Real Betis, scoring four goals and providing four assists in just 11 appearances. With the Brazilian winger regaining confidence in La Liga, a permanent exit could be on the cards if a suitable offer arrives.

Sancho, on the other hand, initially impressed at Chelsea but has since seen his performances dip, leading the Blues to reconsider a full-time deal. His future remains uncertain as United look to cash in.

Casemiro is also expected to be sold as the club seeks to reduce their wage bill.

Meanwhile, veteran players Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are expected to retire, and Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are out of contract at the end of the season.

Additionally, both the left-backs are likely to leave, with Tyrell Malacia potentially securing a permanent move to PSV and Luke Shaw possibly being sold due to his persistent injury issues.

Man United expected to bring in new players as well

While these exits will create gaps in the squad, United are expected to back Amorim in rebuilding the team with several key signings anticipated across multiple positions.

The club has been linked with reinforcements in almost every area, including a new goalkeeper, with James Trafford emerging as a potential replacement for Andre Onana.

Other reported targets include Felix Nmecha, Alexander Isak, Jarrad Branthwaite, Viktor Gyokeres, and Ademola Lookman, as United aim to strengthen their attack and defence ahead of the new season.

As United brace for a crucial summer transfer window, their ability to offload unwanted players while bringing in fresh talent will be key to their ambitions of returning to the top.

With Amorim at the helm, the Red Devils are set for a transformative period that could define their long-term future in the coming years.