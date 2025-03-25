Sky Sports drops Cristian Romero transfer update that will have Tottenham fans concerned

(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could face a major setback this summer as star defender Cristian Romero is attracting serious interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from North London since last summer, with Real Madrid leading the chase.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy managed to fend off their advances by slapping a massive £150 million price tag on the player.

Despite this, Madrid’s interest has not waned, and they remain keen on bringing Romero to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Atletico Madrid interested in signing Cristian Romero

Now, their city rivals, Atletico Madrid, have also emerged as strong contenders. That is according to Sky Sports who have reported that Diego Simeone’s side are interested in signing the Tottenham vice captain this summer.

Atletico have been tracking his progress closely and see him as becoming one of the top centre-backs in the world.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cristian Romero this summer ? pic.twitter.com/mnYp8NS72h — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 25, 2025

Romero’s current contract runs until 2027, but he will enter the final two years of his deal in July.

Tottenham are eager to secure him on a long-term extension and are even willing to make him their highest-paid player, but reports suggest Levy has issued an ultimatum—Romero must decide his future by the end of the season. If the Argentine refuses to commit, Spurs are open to cashing in on him in the summer.

Trouble brewing behind the scenes as Romero’s future remains uncertain

Romero has endured a frustrating campaign, missing a significant portion of the season due to recurring injuries.

According to recent reports, he has been left deeply upset by the way the club has managed his injury situation, creating tensions behind the scenes.

The player has also expressed unhappiness at the club’s current situation, with the club sitting in 14th place and out of all domestic competitions.

Tottenham’s only realistic path to European football next season is through the Europa League, but winning the competition will be be easy.

Romero has previously admitted that he wants to play in the Champions League, and if Spurs fail to qualify, his exit could become increasingly likely.

With interest from two of Spain’s biggest clubs and an uncertain future at Spurs, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Cristian Romero stays in North London or seeks a new challenge in La Liga.