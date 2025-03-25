‘World class’ player is ready to take pay-cut in order to leave Liverpool in the summer

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A number of players could leave Liverpool at the end of the season after uncertainty over their futures at Anfield.

While Arne Slot has had a comfortable season in charge of the club, his second season could be much more challenging with some of the players in his squad likely to leave the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and he could be saying goodbye to his boyhood club in the summer.

Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have still not signed a new contract which opens up the possibility of both of them leaving the club and calling time on their successful Liverpool career.

Another player is looking to make a move away from Liverpool in the summer in order to get more playing time elsewhere.

According to BILD, midfielder Wataru Endo is ready to take a pay-cut in order to seal a move away from Liverpool with German club Eintracht Frankfurt interested in signing him.

The midfielder, who was described as “world class” by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, has spent most of the season on the bench for Slot’s side.

Wataru Endo has no future at Liverpool

He has only made 26 appearances for the Reds this season and only 14 in the Premier League, with most of them coming from the substitute bench.

The Reds are looking to sign a new midfielder in the summer which would put Endo further down the pecking order.

It looks like a straight forward decision to let Endo leave the club as keeping him just to warm the bench at Anfield makes no sense for the club as well as the player.

He is set to leave the club with a Premier League title which would be a huge honour for him.

Coming on from the bench, he has played well and done the job that his manager has told him to do. The Japanese midfielder has consistently helped Liverpool to see out the games when Slot has used him in the second half.

