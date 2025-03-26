Exclusive: Newcastle pause Alexander Isak contract talks, Arsenal & Liverpool on alert

Newcastle players celebrate against Nottingham Forest (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have temporarily paused contract talks with star player Alexander Isak after he didn’t accept their initial proposals.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Newcastle are now set to reassess and plan their next move amid growing interest from Arsenal and Liverpool in Isak.

The Sweden international has been in sensational form this season, scoring 23 goals and providing five assists in all competitions for Newcastle.

Isak’s form also helped the Magpies end their long, long wait for a trophy as he found the back of the net against Liverpool in their Carabao Cup final victory.

Still, it seems Isak faces an uncertain future this summer and has not given an encouraging response to contract talks so far.

Alexander Isak contract talks put on hold as Arsenal and Liverpool hover

This has Arsenal and Liverpool on red alert, CaughtOffside understands, with both clubs increasingly viewing the 25-year-old as their top priority up front this summer.

The Gunners urgently need a player who can score 25-30 goals a season, while Liverpool might also have to make changes as their top scorer Mohamed Salah is close to the end of his contract.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are looking at Sporting Lisbon goal machine Viktor Gyokeres as a potential replacement for Isak.

All in all, this isn’t too promising for NUFC supporters, who will be desperate to see Eddie Howe keep this team together after the fine work he’s done at St James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali is also attracting interest, so could be another big name to potentially leave Newcastle in the near future.

Keeping Isak surely has to be the absolute top priority for Newcastle, though, so the club’s fans will hope that contract negotiations can restart as soon as possible and finally reach a more positive conclusion.