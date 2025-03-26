Boost for Liverpool as Euro giants may need to sanction transfer for €30m star

Andrea Cambiaso in action for Juventus against AC Milan (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly have been given a boost as Juventus look set to make sales this summer, with Andrea Cambiaso possibly set to be available.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Football Italia, Cambiaso could be on the market for just €30m this summer, with Liverpool and Manchester City named as potential suitors.

The Italy international can play left-back or right-back, and has even played as a wide attacking midfielder at times, so it’s easy to imagine him being a tempting target for a number of top clubs.

Cambiaso has shone for Juve and one imagines they wouldn’t be letting him go if not for financial problems, as cited in the report.

Liverpool would do well to take advantage of this situation and swoop for Cambiaso this summer to give them more options in the full-back positions.

Could Andrea Cambiaso help Liverpool replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

LFC fans will likely still be gutted about yesterday’s news involving Trent Alexander-Arnold moving closer to a free transfer to Real Madrid, as reported by BBC Sport and numerous others.

The England international will be almost impossible to replace, but Cambiaso could be worth considering as a new option on that right-hand side.

The 25-year-old can also play on the left, so could help Arne Slot replace the ageing and slightly unconvincing Andrew Robertson.

City also have the need for a new right-back, though, with the club surely set to explore the market for a long-term successor to Kyle Walker.

This certainly looks like it will be an intriguing saga to follow in the weeks and months ahead, while one imagines Juventus’ financial issues might also mean other players are available.