“Growing hope” that Arsenal will have injured star back for Fulham game

Bukayo Saka and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Julian Finney, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There is said to be a “growing hope” inside Arsenal that star player Bukayo Saka can be back from his injury in time to face Fulham next week.

The Gunners will be back in Premier League action on Tuesday, and it seems the club are hopeful that Saka will be available again by then.

That’s according to Charles Watts as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column earlier today.

It seems Saka is closing in on a return, and this could mean he has the opportunity to get minutes under his belt before the big upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Charles Watts on Bukayo Saka’s imminent Arsenal return

Discussing the latest on Saka’s fitness, Watts said: “There is growing hope at Arsenal that Bukayo Saka will be involved when they return to action against Fulham next Tuesday night.

“The winger has been absent since tearing his hamstring in the win at Crystal Palace on December 21 and has been missed massively.

“It’s been a long wait for Arsenal fans to see Saka back in action, but that wait is now coming to an end – with the England international tantalising close to a return.

“He has been stepping up his work with the ball during the international break and the hope is he will be deemed fit enough to be named in the squad for next week’s meeting with Fulham.

“Arsenal will be very cautious with Saka and the decision as to whether he will be involved on Tuesday night will be a late one, but there is a growing belief he could be included if things go well at the training ground between now and then.

“Saka is desperate to return with the Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid looming large on the horizon and it would be a huge boost for him and for the club if he were to get some minutes under his belt in the games against Fulham and Everton before the first leg in North London on April 8.”

Arsenal fans will be delighted that they don’t have to wait too much longer to see Saka back on the pitch for them.

The England international has been missed in what has generally been a really unlucky season for Mikel Arteta’s side in terms of injuries and player availability.

Other big names like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are also out for the rest of the campaign, while other key figures like Martin Odegaard and Ben White have also missed a lot of games this term.