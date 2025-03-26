Arsenal plan talks over important deal for world class 27-year-old

Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard warming up for Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly planning to hold talks over a new contract for Gabriel Magalhaes amid transfer speculation about him leaving for Saudi Arabia.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are set to hold firm on Gabriel and reject any offers for him, while talks over a new deal should take place at the end of the season.

The Brazil international is one of the very finest centre-backs in world football, so it’s surely vital for Arsenal to keep hold of him this summer.

Of course, Mikel Arteta also has William Saliba on his team’s books in defence, but that partnership with Gabriel is not one the club should even be considering breaking up.

Arsenal set to keep hold of Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal should discuss a new contract with Gabriel soon, with Football Insider claiming that Arteta is keen to keep this core of his squad together.

The 27-year-old is a hugely important part of the Spaniard’s side, and if the club is to continue progressing as it has done in the last few years then he surely needs to stay.

There might be some who’d view it as a good business decision to cash in on Gabriel as he’s at his peak, with the north Londoners likely to make a huge profit on the player.

However, in terms of on-the-pitch thinking, it’s surely a no-brainer to simply do whatever it takes to persuade the player to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal often sold their star names in the past, with the club suffering after the exits of high-profile names like Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie.

AFC supporters will be desperate for this to be a new era, and that means keeping the club’s best players and building around them, whilst ideally adding even more star quality when possible.