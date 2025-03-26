Exclusive: Arsenal have looked “intensively” at versatile star, says expert

Jorrel Hato, Lamine Yamal, and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Aitor Alcalde, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have taken a good look at Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato, though a deal might not be nailed-on for this summer.

That’s according to Arsenal expert Charles Watts as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column via Substack.

It seems Arsenal have tracked Hato for a while now and will be well informed of his qualities, with the 19-year-old regarded as one of the finest defensive prospects in Europe.

Hato can operate as a centre-back or a left-back, but these aren’t exactly two positions Arsenal currently find themselves lacking options in.

Watts doesn’t think a move for Hato this summer is that likely after the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, a player of a similar profile, last year.

Still, Watts added that things could change if we see someone like Gabriel Magalhaes leaving the Emirates Stadium.

Could Arsenal come back in for Jorrel Hato? Charles Watts has his say…

“Arsenal’s links with Jorrel Hato have been ongoing for some time now, he is a player they have looked at quite intensively,” Watts said.

“At one point it looked like a deal that could happen, but I’m not so sure now. I don’t really see another left-sided defender being a priority this summer.

“I know that Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko could potentially leave, but Riccardo Calafiori will still be there and I think the club will feel they have enough cover, even with Calafiori’s injury struggles.

“The one thing that could change things obviously is if Gabriel Magalhaes was to go.

“Arsenal don’t want to lose Gabriel and are keen to extend his stay with the club, but we know there has been strong interest from Saudi Arabia in the Brazilian in the past and there has been talk of that interest being revisited once the window opens at the end of the season.

“Who knows what will happen if a huge offer does come in for Gabriel, but if he were to end up leaving then he would obviously need to be replaced and you would think that Hato would certainly be on Arsenal’s list.

“But that’s all purely hypothetical at this stage. For now, it still feels unlikely to me.”