“The hope is…” – Arsenal expert provides exclusive update on important deal

Myles Lewis-Skelly is shown a yellow card during Man City vs Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts says that the Gunners hope to hold talks over a new contract for Myles Lewis-Skelly and other key players soon.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a fairytale season, having become a regular for Arsenal and earning his first England call-up in this international break, scoring on his debut for the Three Lions.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that Arsenal now hope to tie Lewis-Skelly down to a new deal.

Talks should take place soon between Arsenal and Lewis-Skelly, as well as with fellow homegrown wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri.

AFC fans will surely be relieved to hear that the club aren’t prepared to take any risks on this hugely exciting young talent.

Charles Watts on a likely new Arsenal contract for Myles Lewis-Skelly

Discussing Lewis-Skelly’s situation after his remarkable rise for Arsenal and England this season, Watts said: “Lewis-Skelly is known as such a level headed person. Anyone you talk to at Arsenal will tell you that.

“His family have played and continue to play a huge role in how he is managed off the pitch and that has all contributed to the sensible head he has on his shoulders.

“Arsenal are very proud of him and how he has developed, although I’m sure almost everyone will still be quite surprised with how comfortably he has dealt with everything that has been thrown at him this season.

“He still obviously has lots to learn and there will be plenty of bumps in the road, but we’ve seen this season that he can hold his own at any level, whether that be the Premier League, Champions League or on the international stage.

“His rise has been rapid and he will inevitably have to be rewarded with a new contract. It’s something Arsenal are very aware of.

“Contract talks will progress with several players over the next few months and Lewis-Skelly is one of them. The hope is both he and Ethan Nwaneri will sign new long-term deals relatively soon as a reward for the progress they have shown this season.

“I can’t really see there being any problem when it comes to getting those deals done.

“Both are loving life at Arsenal right now and Arsenal are obviously delighted with both of their Hale End products. It should be a matter of when, rather than if, the deals are signed.”