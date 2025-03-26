Aston Villa keen on Tottenham star that is available for transfer this summer

Unai Emery and Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Imago, James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Aston Villa want to sign a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, and they have their eye on a move for a Tottenham star that looks like being made available by head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Aston Villa have ambitions of being a team that regular fights for Champions League qualification, and while they may miss out this season, Unai Emery is readying his charges for a push during the 2025-26 campaign. And for this, he needs players to be brought in to complete the options that he has at his disposal.

And Emery has had his sights on reinforcing the players at his disposal in central midfield, with one player in particular having caught his eye that could come as a shock to Aston Villa supporters.

Aston Villa interested in summer move for Yves Bissouma

As reported by TEAMtalk, Emery is a big fan of Yves Bissouma, and with the Tottenham midfielder set to be made available for transfer at the end of the season, he wants Aston Villa to make a move for the former Brighton player.

The emergence of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this season means that Bissouma is no longer considered to be a necessary player in the Tottenham squad, and Postecoglou has openly criticised the Mali international on multiple occasions. On top of this, a summer move for Angel Gomes is being planned, and he would be Bissouma’s replacement in the first team squad.

Emery believes that he can lead Bissouma back to the form that he was showing at Brighton, which is why he has instructed Aston Villa sporting director Monchi to consider a move. However, they could be put off by his £35m asking price, which could be considered excessive when taking into account that he is only under contract for one more season.