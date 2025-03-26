Chelsea make decision on Jadon Sancho agreement with Man United

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho (Photo by PA)

Chelsea have been mulling over whether or not to honour their obligation to buy Jadon Sancho this summer, and it appears that they have come to a decision on the on-loan Man United winger.

Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan last summer with an obligation to buy from Man United in 2025, but as part of that agreement, a “break” clause was included that allowed the Blues to send the 25-year-old back to Old Trafford – although they would have to pay compensation if they decided to take this route.

However, it appears that they not intend to do that, but equally, they have no plans to keep Sancho, who has not lived up to expectations this season.

Chelsea want to sign – and sell – Jadon Sancho

According to Football Insider, Chelsea will honour their agreement with Man United to sign Sancho on a permanent basis, but as soon as that deal becomes official, they will seek to sell him on themselves – likely for a profit.

Chelsea believe that Sancho still has plenty of suitors that would want to sign him if he becomes available on the market, and they would be right, with Bayer Leverkusen and former club Borussia Dortmund both said to be keen on a summer move for the winger.

It is safe to say that it has not worked out for Sancho at Chelsea, but he is still only 25, and time is on his side if he wishes to still become a success. However, that looks unlikely to happen in the Premier League, where he has regularly struggled at any club that he has played for. He could be better served returning to Germany in the summer if that option becomes available, which it should do.