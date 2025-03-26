8/10 performance in major international win shows Chelsea have to change transfer stance on this player

Chelsea players celebrate vs Leicester City (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has received some big praise for his superb performance last night as Argentina beat Brazil 4-1.

Fernandez hasn’t always been especially consistent during his time at Stamford Bridge, but he’s shown flashes of his quality to Blues fans.

Last night, however, he once again did the business for his national side as he played a key role in an emphatic victory for Argentina against their bitter rivals.

This saw the Chelsea midfielder given an 8/10 by Goal, and it’s a reminder that the west London giants surely need to give this guy more time.

We’ve recently seen Fichajes report that Real Madrid are interested in Fernandez, and that CFC could be open to selling.

This, however, is surely an important wake up call for Chelsea, who have to keep on building around the Argentina international for years to come.

Enzo Fernandez would be a dream signing for Real Madrid – Chelsea would regret letting him go

There’s a reason big clubs like Real Madrid are being linked with Fernandez, and that’s because most people within the game will surely realise there’s a potentially great player in there.

The 24-year-old looked like a world class talent in the making during his time at Benfica, as well as for his country when they won the 2022 World Cup.

Even if it’s not always happened for him at Chelsea, he’s surely not the one to blame as numerous other talents have been inconsistent in this CFC side.

Chelsea have chopped and changed managers in recent times, while there’s also been a lot of questionable work done in the transfer market.

In that context, it’s perhaps not surprising that Fernandez hasn’t been able to look at his best, but he’s surely someone the club would live to regret letting go, as he surely has it in him to revive his career at a top club like Real Madrid.