Chelsea eyeing move for elite goalkeeper that could be available for bargain price of €40m

AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan (Photo by Icon Sport)

Chelsea have yet to solve their goalkeeping issues despite numerous signings in recent years, and more could be on the way in 2025 as a new target has been lined up by club officials in recent weeks.

Robert Sanchez has had a number of high-profile errors in recent months, while backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who was only signed from Villarreal last summer, has also struggled to convince at Stamford Bridge. And because of this, Chelsea are considering another foray into the transfer market to find a new starter in between the sticks.

It appears that Chelsea are after proven quality, and their latest target is certainly that – and he showed it earlier this week whilst on international duty.

Chelsea consider summer move for Mike Maignan

As reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are considering a summer move for Mike Maignan, who was France’s penalty hero earlier this week in the shoot-out victory over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. The 29-year-old has been considered as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at stages over the last few years, and now he could be set to continue his career in the Premier League.

Maignan, who has also been linked with Man United in recent weeks, is currently undisputed number one at AC Milan, but there are chances for him to be put on the market by the Serie A giants. This summer, he could be available for as little as €40m, should be not commit his future to the Rossoneri before the transfer window opens.

Maignan would be as good a candidate as any to end Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes, and it remains to be seen whether a move is made for him in the summer – although doing so could depend on whether one of Sanchez or Jorgensen is sold on first.