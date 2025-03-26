Sources: Man United already working on securing “must-have” transfer deal for Ruben Amorim

Chris Rigg and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Stu Forster, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have placed Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg near the top of their list of transfer targets for this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder is considered one of the biggest talents in the country at the moment, with Man Utd joined by the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton in tracking him.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Red Devils view Rigg as a “must-have” talent, and that some work has already started on trying to get this deal done.

Rigg’s signing has unanimous support inside Old Trafford, with manager Ruben Amorim also giving the green light for this deal as he’s keen to work with the exciting England Under-19 international.

Sunderland also faced interest in Rigg in January but were able to keep him at that point, though it’s felt that it will be a bigger challenge to stop him moving on this summer.

Chris Rigg transfer is a top priority for Manchester United

We’ve so often seen United blow big money on failed superstar signings in recent years, and it’s cost them dearly, so we know they need to smarten up their recruitment.

Rigg could therefore be an ideal signing for MUFC and mark a much-needed change in approach to signings for the club.

Even if the teenager isn’t likely to be ready to make an impact straight away, he’s someone who clearly has a big future ahead of him.

With the right guidance, and the right people around him, Rigg could blossom into a superb player at the highest level, so United will no doubt hope he chooses them.

It seems Rigg is a clear top priority for United this summer and fans will surely welcome this change in approach to trying to snap up the game’s best young players before their rivals do, and before their valuations spiral out of control.