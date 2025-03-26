Recent Chelsea signing has already asked to leave and has specific destination in mind

Enzo Maresca during Chelsea's game against Man City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea misfit Jadon Sancho has reportedly already asked about leaving the club and wants a return to the Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old has previously had two spells with Borussia Dortmund, but has struggled to find his feet in his time in the Premier League with both Manchester United and Chelsea.

Sancho is currently on loan at Chelsea from Man Utd, but it seems increasingly likely that he might not stay at Stamford Bridge for much longer.

According to Bild, Sancho already seems to be planning his next move, and has spoken to his representatives about getting him a move back to Germany.

The report suggests this has put Bayer Leverkusen on alert, while one imagines we’ll likely see speculation about another return to Dortmund at some point.

What’s gone wrong for Jadon Sancho in his time in English football?

Sancho clearly has a lot of talent, but it’s just not happened for him in his time in England, so why couldn’t United or Chelsea get the best out of him?

At Old Trafford, there was perhaps the pressure of the big price tag that saw him join, along with the lack of a clear position as he competed with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, and later others like Antony and Alejandro Garnacho for a place in the team.

It also seems that Sancho’s attitude was a problem for Erik ten Hag, who left him out of the Red Devils squad for a long time before sending him back to Dortmund on loan.

Things then started brightly for him at Chelsea earlier this season, but he’s been unable to keep that form going as he’s again failed to nail down a clear role.

The Blues also have other attacking midfielders like Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, and there’s also been competition from Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk at times.

It’s perhaps not an ideal environment for Sancho to regain his confidence and get back into his flow, so it will be interesting to see if moving back to Germany proves the best next step for his career.