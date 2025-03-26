Major update: Liverpool now have huge advantage over Man Utd for potential €50m transfer

Jarrad Branthwaite celebrates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly seem to have cooled their interest in the potential transfer of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The talented 22-year-old has long been regarded as one of the top young players in the Premier League, and he surely needs to leave Everton for a bigger club soon.

Branthwaite was previously the subject of interest from Man Utd but it seems there’s been a lack of contact recently, according to the Daily Mail.

Having brought in both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt last summer, and then Ayden Heaven in January, perhaps there’s no longer as much of a need for Branthwaite.

Still, Fichajes only recently claimed that United could be ready to pay as much as €50m to sign the England international.

Could this latest Jarrad Branthwaite update be good news for Liverpool?

The Mail also name Liverpool as one of the surprise suitors for Branthwaite, though it’s perhaps hard to imagine Everton will sell such an important player to their biggest rivals.

We don’t often see Liverpool and Everton doing business, but it seems the Reds are keen on Branthwaite, who would make sense as an ideal long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

If United are out of the running, then that could be good news for LFC, who would likely also have the edge anyway due to having Champions League football to offer.

The Mail’s report suggests that moving to a club who can offer a chance to play in Europe’s biggest club competition could be crucial for Branthwaite as he decides on his future.

One imagines there’ll surely be other clubs to watch in the race for Branthwaite, with the Mail also naming Manchester City as admirers of the Toffees ace.