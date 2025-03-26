Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool have identified “next big thing” to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Fabrizio Romano and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Fabrizio Romano and Trent Alexander-Arnold (YouTube, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly identified Conor Bradley as the next big thing to help them recover from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast, with the Italian journalist suggesting quite strongly that the Reds won’t necessarily move for a new right-back in the market this summer.

Alexander-Arnold is now widely expected to join Real Madrid once his contract with Liverpool expires this summer, and that’s undoubtedly a huge blow for the Merseyside giants.

However, in Bradley they have another big prospect who’s always looked highly reliable when called upon to fill in as a backup for Alexander-Arnold.

Conor Bradley could be Liverpool’s right-back once Trent Alexander-Arnold moves on

Conor Bradley in action for Liverpool against Tottenham
Conor Bradley in action for Liverpool against Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Some Liverpool fans might be concerned that the club don’t currently seem to have more big-name targets in mind, but sometimes the best players can be found internally.

Alexander-Arnold himself originally came up through the LFC academy, and Bradley looks like he could be ready to step into being Arne Slot’s first choice right-back now.

“In terms of right-back, what I’m hearing is that they are very happy with Conor Bradley. They believe that Conor Bradley can be part of this future Liverpool squad. They believe he’s a huge talent,” Romano said.

“The responsibility of being the starting right-back at Liverpool is going to be completely different, but they feel this boy has everything in place in order to become an important player for Arne Slot.

“I was there at Anfield, Liverpool-Real Madrid game in November, I think, November, December, I don’t remember. There was a tackle from Conor Bradley and the reaction from the crowd, the reaction from Anfield, I think was the perfect start of a new story.

“So that moment shows how Liverpool as a club, but also as a fan base, is ready to trust this boy, is ready to trust Conor Bradley. Then let’s see what they do on the market. But Conor Bradley internally is considered the next big thing at right back and they fully trust him for the future.”

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. we will also need another player for Bradley and squad depth. I can’t believe that Trent will be going for nothing shocking from FSG but not surprising from them.

    Reply

  2. FSG will need to put their hands in their pockets and buy a backup. can’t rely on Gomez he’s as injury prone as Btadley.

    Reply

