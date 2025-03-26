Liverpool keen on signing 29-year-old, decision may already have been made

Jonathan Tah in action for Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs keen on a potential free transfer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah this summer.

The 29-year-old is very close to the end of his contract with Leverkusen, so seems likely to be on the move on a free transfer in the coming months.

Leverkusen have been trying to tie Tah down to a new deal, but it’s suggested that he’s already decided to reject their offers because he has his heart set on joining Barcelona.

That’s according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, who add that Liverpool are also keen on the Germany international.

LFC could be joined by Tottenham in tracking Tah, but the report suggests the player’s clear preference is Barcelona.

Jonathan Tah to leave Bayer Leverkusen, but have Liverpool left it too late?

It remains to be seen if there could still be a twist in the Tah saga, but it’s not looking too good for Liverpool, it must be said.

It may be that Barca simply moved quicker for the experienced centre-back, and that the Reds have left it too late to really give themselves a chance of getting this deal done.

That could be a worry for Liverpool, who have worries of their own in defence as Virgil van Dijk is another high-profile centre-back about to be out of contract.

The Merseyside giants will hope to keep hold of Van Dijk, but Tah could have been a fine replacement for the Dutchman.

Instead, it seems he’s going to move to the Nou Camp in what could undoubtedly be smart business by Barcelona.

It seems likely to be a difficult summer for Leverkusen in other areas too, as there’ll surely be interest in other star players there like Jeremie Frimpong, as well as their manager Xabi Alonso.