“Very difficult” – Liverpool unlikely to allow star to join Barcelona without finding replacement

Richard Hughes and Arne Slot (Photo by Getty Images, Mark Pain/Alamy)

Liverpool are expected to be very busy in the summer, and one area of their squad is set to overhauled is their attack, which has been very hot and cold this season.

It is taken for granted that Darwin Nunez will depart at the end of the season, with Liverpool very keen to sign a new number nine – Alexander Isak is high on their shortlist, while they have also been linked with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres. Meanwhile, a new left winger could also arrive, given that Luis Diaz has been strongly linked with moving on too.

Diaz is reportedly very open to making a move to Barcelona, who have him as their leading target for the summer transfer window. However, the La Liga giants could be made to wait to land the Colombian international.

Former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that he does not expect Liverpool to see Diaz go to Barcelona without first finding a replacement.

“In order for this to happen, you’ve got to have something coming in – I don’t know who it is that Liverpool are looking at to improve their pot.

“It would be very difficult for them to let Diaz go, when they haven’t got anybody coming in. They’re better off then, sticking with what they have, but you just get the feeling that they’re not 100 per cent happy with what they’ve got.”

As of now, there has not been too many concrete links between Liverpool and left wingers, which could be an indication that they are overly sold on the idea of getting rid of Diaz in the summer – despite Barcelona’s strong interest. Nevertheless, it cannot be completely ruled out that he moves on, especially if an enticing offer were to arrive from Catalonia.