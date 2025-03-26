Newcastle issue hands-off warning to Barcelona amid interest in key player

Eddie Howe and Hansi Flick (Photo by Getty Images, Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey / AFP)

Newcastle are determined to keep hold of their key players this summer amid strong interest from clubs across Europe, one of which is Barcelona. The La Liga giants are said to be keen on a move for Sandro Tonali, who has been a revelation for the Carabao Cup winners since returning to football in August after a 10-month suspension.

Tonali’s addition as the deepest midfielder in the trio of him, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton has created a balance that led Eddie Howe’s side to end their trophy drought earlier this month. And they will hope that it can also lead them to Champions League qualification come the end of the season, which would be handy in staving off interest in the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

In order to obtain long-term success, Newcastle are aware that they must keep their best players, of which Tonali is one of them. And this is why they have made themselves clear that the Italian international is going nowhere.

Newcastle have no intention of selling Sandro Tonali

As reported by Football Insider, Newcastle had told interested clubs that they will not listen to offers for Tonali during the summer transfer window. Because of this, it is considered to be extremely unlikely that the midfielder will be leaving St James’ Park in 2025.

It is a no brainer for Newcastle to retain the services of Tonali, who has been instrumental for them this season. The project that is being built by Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell relies on the club keeping their best players, and if they can add quality to what is already at their disposal, the Magpies have a good chance of being able to challenge for titles regularly in the coming years.