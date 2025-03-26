Premier League club prepared to let £40m Liverpool target leave this summer

AFC Bournmeouth defender Milos Kerkez (Photo by Imago)

Liverpool will look to sign a new left-back this summer, and one of their leading targets appears to be relatively attainable ahead of the transfer window opening in June.

It has already been decided that Liverpool are to upgrade on the declining Andy Robertson, with that being one of the priority objectives for sporting director Richard Hughes in this summer’s transfer window. And in terms of targets, one of the leading candidates is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who has been one of the best left-backs in the Premier League this season.

Kerkez is reportedly keen on the move to Anfield, and Liverpool’s hopes of signing him look to have been boosted further.

Bournemouth schedule meeting to discuss Milos Kerkez exit

As reported by TEAMtalk, Bournemouth officials have held a meeting in recent days to discuss possible summer exits for Kerkez and winger Antoine Semenyo, and the feeling that was portrayed in regards to the former is that they will not stand in his way if he wants to leave – providing that an offer in the region of £40m is received.

Bournemouth are expected to be very busy this summer in terms of outgoings, as they look set to “pay” for their impressive form in the Premier League this season. Kerkez and Semenyo are just two of the players that have been linked with moves away, with the likes of Dean Huijsen and Justin Kluivert also said to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can land Kerkez, but at this stage, they look to be one of the favourites to do so. At 21, he has the potential to be a player that creates a legacy at Anfield, and that prospect will sound very exciting to supporters.