Real Madrid gaining ground on Arsenal in race to sign £50m midfielder

Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti (Photo by Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images, Reuters)

Arsenal have Martin Zubimendi as one of their priority targets for the summer transfer window, but they are at risk of losing out on him to Real Madrid, who are making arrangements to sign the Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder.

Zubimendi has been a player that Arsenal have longed to sign, and in recent weeks, they have been making arrangements for his possible arrival in North London during the summer transfer window. They have been considered favourites to sign him ahead of a number of other clubs, but now that Real Madrid have entered the scene, things are looking precarious.

Real Madrid are keen on Zubimendi as a replacement for Toni Kroos, who left the club last summer after announcing his retirement. The La Liga giants have had problems in midfield this season, which is why they are seeking a signing in 2025.

Real Madrid laying groundwork for Martin Zubimendi deal

As reported by COPE, Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Zubimendi, and they are said to be getting closer and closer to getting a deal done for the 26-year-old, who is available via a £50m release clause in his Real Sociedad contract.

Real Madrid are said to have the Zubimendi operation “on the right track”, and the price mentioned would be very affordable for the defending La Liga and European champions, who could be busy in the summer with deals also planned for Premier League duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.

Arsenal will find it tough to go up against Real Madrid in battle for Zubimendi, but the fact that head coach Mikel Arteta also hails from San Sebastian, and is a former Real Sociedad player, could play to their advantage. However, that may not be as crucial as the Gunners would want it to be.