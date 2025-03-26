Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes celebrate for Newcastle (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Three major European clubs are eyeing up a potential €60million transfer move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

Sources close to the situation have told CaughtOffside that Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus are all keen on Tonali, though Newcastle’s strong intention is to block any potential deal.

Tonali has shone since his move to St James’ Park, though there’s long been speculation that he could move back to Italy at some point.

Still, it’s clear that Magpies boss Eddie Howe is eager to keep hold of the 24-year-old and to continue to build around him.

CaughtOffside understands, however, that the clubs involved feel that offers in the region of €60m could possibly be enough to give Newcastle something to think about.

Sandro Tonali transfer: Newcastle surely can’t lose this key player

Tonali looks like he’d surely be good enough to become a key player for the likes of Barca, Milan and Juve, but Newcastle are an ambitious club too.

Howe has done great work with NUFC, winning the Carabao Cup final this season and putting the team in contention to qualify for the Champions League.

Tonali will surely be essential to helping take the team even further forward, just as the club will also surely fight to keep hold of star names like Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, and Anthony Gordon.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, however, as it surely won’t be easy for Tonali to turn down approaches from such big names.

The Italy international may well be homesick for Milan after his spell there earlier in his career, while few can say no when the likes of Barcelona and Juventus come calling.

Tonali has become a real fan favourite at Newcastle, though, and he’ll surely have a taste for winning even more trophies for them now after the euphoria of that Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool.