South American giants urged to sign departing Manchester City legend

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Belgium (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne looks set to end his spectacular 10-year stay at Manchester City in the summer, and should be leave, he would not be short on suitors – despite his obvious drop in performance levels over the last couple of years.

De Bruyne is expected to lead a mass clear-out in Pep Guardiola’s squad, and Manchester City aim to bounce back from this season’s disappointments ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

In recent months, De Bruyne has been linked with moves to the MLS and Saudi Arabia, but one option that could also be available to him is South America. Specifically, River Plate could be in line to make a move, should they choose to listen to one of their club icons.

River Plate told to make offer for Kevin De Bruyne

In an interview with River Monumental (via TyC Sports), Carlos Morete has urged River to make a move for De Bruyne when he leaves Manchester City.

“River has a manager and brains. Maybe they called and I don’t know or it wasn’t made public. Why didn’t anyone take a plane to Manchester and go find out about De Bruyne?

“He is 33 years old. You pay him $20m, which comes free, and you see if you bring him or not. That makes you the champion, makes you fight for championships and solves all your problems. Go and see how he is physically. He’s a real crack and he’s not that old.”

It will be very interesting to see where De Bruyne ends up by the end of this summer. When he does leave Manchester City as expected, he will do so as one of the club’s greatest ever players, but while he may not be good enough for them anymore, there are plenty of others across the world that he would make a difference at.