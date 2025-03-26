Trent Alexander-Arnold can’t pass up once-in-a-lifetime Real Madrid transfer opportunity – Liverpool fans need to lay off

Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s been interesting to see the reaction to the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid now appears certain.

There has been lots of backlash from Liverpool fans, certainly on social media anyway, but I’m not sure you will see or hear quite as much of it from the match going Liverpool fans.

I think deep down they will understand Trent’s decision, even if it will hurt them to see him go, especially on a free.

He has given so much service to that club and he has won the lot with them. He came through the ranks, so didn’t cost them anything in terms of a transfer fee and justified all the wages they paid him with his performances throughout his time at Anfield.

Liverpool fans shouldn’t begrudge Trent Alexander-Arnold over this huge opportunity

So why begrudge him a move to Madrid now? He’s achieved everything he ever dreamed of at Liverpool and now he wants to try something new – and at the biggest club in the world. You just don’t get that opportunity every day.

I know some Liverpool fans are annoyed that they are not getting any money from Real which would allow the club to reinvest in his replacement, but that’s just the way of the world now.

Had he signed a new contract he might have never been able to sign for Madrid. As I said, the opportunity for a move like this just doesn’t come around every day.

It’s obviously a bit of a warning for Arsenal as well, with Madrid sniffing around William Saliba as he prepares to enter the final two years of his contract.

We know they like to tell their targets to let their current deals run down so they can get them on a free and Arsenal have to be mindful of that when it comes to Saliba.

But for now that is some way off and for Liverpool they are going to have to move on without Alexander-Arnold.

It will have an impact on them. Just a look at the creative numbers they will be missing next season without him in the side shows that he will leave behind a big void that will need filling.

Jeremie Frimpong has been mentioned as a possible replacement and that does, on paper anyway, look like a good fit. He’s shown during his time with Bayer Leverkusen what a threat he is down the right hand side.

So as disappointing as it will be for Liverpool to see Alexander-Arnold go, things always move on and they will no doubt strengthen wisely. They also already have Conner Bradley, don’t forget, who has shown what a talent he can be.