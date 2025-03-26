Report: Man United & Liverpool both in contact over £33m winger transfer

Tyler Dibling in action for Southampton vs Wolves (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly both enquired about a potential transfer move for Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling.

The highly-rated 19-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, but he surely won’t be with Southampton much longer as they look certain to be relegated this season.

CaughtOffside have previously reported on Man United being among Dibling’s main admirers, with the Saints possibly ready to sell for around £33m.

It now seems there are a huge number of other Premier League clubs also keen on Dibling, including Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

The England Under-21 international has supposedly been the subject of enquiries from United, Liverpool, and others.

Where next for Southampton and England wonderkid Tyler Dibling?

Dibling is surely too good to stay at Southampton and play in the Championship next season, but his next move needs to be chosen carefully.

Dibling might not play regularly at a big club like United or Liverpool, so he might do well to consider a stepping stone before moving on to a truly elite team later.

Clubs like Brighton and Brentford are great for that, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to win the race for his signature if the likes of MUFC and LFC are involved.

United also want Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg this summer, so it’s clear that going for top young players is now their core strategy.

This could mean that Ruben Amorim would be prepared to give playing time to someone like Dibling straight away if he were to join.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also done reasonably well to promote and develop young players in recent times, even if someone like Harvey Elliott might feel he hasn’t had quite as much playing time as he would’ve liked after similarly emerging as a wonderkid like Dibling when he was a teenager at Fulham.