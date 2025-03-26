£50m fee set: Man United looking to see off competition to sign electrifying 24 G/A attacker

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ademola Lookman and Ruben Amorim
Ademola Lookman and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly one of the main suitors for the potential transfer of Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman ahead of this summer.

The Nigeria international has been in superb form in Serie A and it makes sense that there now seems to be a queue of top clubs trying to bring him to the Premier League.

Lookman has been linked with Man United and other clubs before, and it seems the Red Devils now mainly face competition from Newcastle and Juventus for his signature.

That’s according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which also states that Lookman could be available this summer for a fee in the region of €60m (£50m).

The 27-year-old has an impressive 18 goals and six assists in all competitions this season, so that seems like a very reasonable fee to pay for one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe’s big five leagues.

Ademola Lookman – can he go from Premier League flop to Man United saviour?

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta
Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Lookman notably flopped in the Premier League earlier in his career, struggling in spells with all three of Everton, Fulham and Leicester City.

Still, he’s perhaps just been a bit of a late bloomer, as he’s exploded into the form of his career with Atalanta in the last couple of years.

If Lookman were able to take this form with him to England now then he’d surely be a valuable asset for a club like Man Utd.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea players celebrate vs Leicester City
8/10 performance in major international win shows Chelsea have to change transfer stance on this player
Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes celebrate for Newcastle
Revealed: Trio of Euro giants chasing €60m Newcastle United star but club want to block transfer
Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard warming up for Arsenal
Arsenal plan talks over important deal for world class 27-year-old

Ruben Amorim will no doubt be keen to make changes to his squad this summer, and Lookman could surely be a major upgrade on flops like Antony out wide.

Marcus Rashford also surely doesn’t have a future at the club, while even Alejandro Garnacho could be available under the right circumstances, according to Give Me Sport and others.

That could mean Lookman would immediately have a very important role at Old Trafford, and it would be exciting to see what he could do on his return to English football as a more mature and well-developed player.

More Stories Ademola Lookman

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *