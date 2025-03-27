Talks this week: Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target’s future to be discussed in meeting

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea have been among the clubs linked with Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, and there could be a key update on his future soon.

The Ghana international has been superb for the Cherries this season and one imagines it’s going to be hard for them to keep hold of him this summer.

In fact, Bournemouth have a number of players who’ll surely be of interest to bigger clubs, and it seems they’re going to be discussing this in a meeting this week.

That’s according to a report from TEAMtalk, who state that Semenyo and Milos Kerkez are two players set to be discussed in internal talks.

As previously revealed by CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Chelsea are among Semenyo’s main admirers, along with Tottenham.

Antoine Semenyo transfer looks like one to watch this summer

Semenyo has an impressive nine goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season, but he’s also about more than just numbers.

The 25-year-old is a real handful in attack with his pace, skill and work rate, and it’s easy to imagine him going up a level if he were to earn himself a big move.

Semenyo surely makes sense as a priority for Arsenal, who need an upgrade on the out-of-form Gabriel Martinelli, and more depth behind star winger Bukayo Saka.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will also surely look at that area of the pitch as somewhere they could strengthen this summer.

The Blues brought in Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix last year, but all three have flopped, so Semenyo could be an upgrade.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of Bournemouth’s talks, but one imagines top clubs will be circling to find out Semenyo’s availability and price tag.

It could be a long summer for Bournemouth, who surely can’t afford to be letting too many of their star names go all at once.