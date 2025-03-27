Arsenal closing in on “easy” deal that will delight fans

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal training (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a new contract for attacking midfield wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri in a deal that will delight the club’s fans.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation for the Gunners this season, becoming more of a regular in Mikel Arteta’s first-team and weighing in with an impressive eight goals and one assist.

Arsenal have had a lot of joy promoting players from their academy in recent times, with Myles Lewis-Skelly also enjoying a superb breakthrough campaign.

Charles Watts has reported for CaughtOffside that a new deal could be close for Lewis-Skelly too, and now there’s also been an update on Nwaneri.

According to Football Insider, the teenager is very happy at the Emirates Stadium and negotiating his new contract has been “easy”.

Ethan Nwaneri has a big future at Arsenal

Nwaneri looks like a generational talent after impressing in his time at Arsenal so far, so why would he want to leave them now?

The north London giants have done well to trust and develop youth, so Nwaneri can clearly see he has a big future at the club.

Arteta has shown plenty of faith to Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, just as he also previously promoted Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson into key first-team roles.

Arsenal fans will love seeing so many homegrown players coming through, with Nwaneri possibly looking like he could be the biggest talent of the lot.

The England Under-21 international marked his debut at U21 level with a trademark goal, and, having only recently turned 18, one can only imagine how good he’ll be in a year or two.

AFC have surely saved themselves an absolute fortune in the transfer market with the way they’ve brought Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly into their senior side this season – two players who must be worth at least £100m combined by now, if not more.