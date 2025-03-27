Trent Alexander-Arnold sips from a water bottle during Liverpool vs PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool still haven’t secured new deals for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, or Mohamed Salah, leaving them in a position no top club wants to be in, potentially losing three of their biggest stars for nothing.

For a club that has been run so efficiently over the years, it’s surprising to see them in this predicament. Alexander-Arnold has already decided to join Real Madrid this summer, while negotiations with Van Dijk and Salah are ongoing but without any real breakthrough.

Naturally, questions are being asked about how FSG and the Liverpool board have let it come to this.

Like every Liverpool fan, Jamie Carragher isn’t happy about the idea of Alexander-Arnold leaving. The right-back has been a key figure at Anfield for years, and the fact that he’s a local lad only made him more beloved.

Jamie Carragher defends FSG amid criticism from Gary Neville

On the Stick to Football podcast, Ian Wright put the question to Carragher – should FSG take the blame for the contract mess involving these three players? The former Reds defender, however, had a different view from Gary Neville on the matter.

Wright: “Jamie, what about FSG? Anything to do with FSG and the fact that they let it get to a place like this?”

Neville: “Absolutely!”

Carragher: “No, please, no, no, no. I’ve explained this. Stop it. I’ve explained this a million times.”

Neville: “Liverpool are the only club who are allowed to run their players contract down to zero, but they are still doing ok? Three of the best players in the world have got contract running out, but Liverpool are doing a great job managing that? I’m sorry, I can’t accept that.”

Carragher: “The Trent situation, he has definitely, as we all would, used that situation to his own advantage. ‘How can I sign? I don’t know what the new manager is like, I don’t know how successful we’ll be in the future.”

Neville: “I’m not having a go at the people who are there at the club now, I’m having a go at the club over the last three years not seeing three of the best players in Europe and in the world being signed up.

“You could’ve been the tea lady, the kit man at Liverpool that made the decision to keep those three and give them a new contract. You didn’t have to be the sporting director.”