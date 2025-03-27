“My understanding…” – Fabrizio Romano drops intriguing update on Man Utd transfer target

Fabrizio Romano on Christopher Nkunku (YouTube, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has posted on his YouTube channel about a potentially interesting opportunity for Manchester United this summer.

As Romano discusses in the video, Man Utd were alongside Bayern Munich in looking at Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku in the January transfer window.

A deal didn’t materialise on that occasion, with Nkunku staying at Chelsea, but it seems his Stamford Bridge future is still in some doubt.

Discussing the latest on Nkunku’s situation, Romano made it clear that there could be an opportunity for clubs to move for the France international again this summer.

It remains to be seen if United will try again for Nkunku, but it’s fair to say they could probably still do with a signing like this as they failed to bring in anyone new up front in the winter window.

Christopher Nkunku transfer could be a gamble worth taking for Manchester United

Even if some MUFC fans might be unconvinced by Nkunku following his slightly underwhelming spell at Chelsea, this is surely a deal worth considering.

It could be a bit of a gamble, but if the Red Devils could get Nkunku back to his best and injury-free for a sustained period, they’d be getting a superb player.

The 27-year-old was a world class performer at former club RB Leipzig, scoring 58 goals in his final two seasons with the Bundesliga outfit, and he’s far from the only one of Chelsea’s recent signings to fail to live up to expectations.

Nkunku would probably have more of a key role at Old Trafford due to their desperate need for new attacking players, whereas there’s just been too much competition in this rather bloated Chelsea squad.

It seems Romano expects the Blues to make Nkunku available under the right conditions, so United should surely be all over this opportunity in the weeks and months ahead.