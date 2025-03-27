Report: Daniel Levy holds meeting as Tottenham make major move to sign former Juventus man

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are gearing up for a crucial summer, with changes anticipated both in the squad and the backroom staff.

After a season full of challenges, the club is focused on restructuring to ensure they can become compete at the highest level again.

A major decision in the works is the potential return of former managing director Fabio Paratici, who could play a significant role in Tottenham’s rebuild.

Daniel Levy makes move to bring back Fabio Paratici to Tottenham

Reports from Radio Rossoneri suggest that Spurs have made major move, with Levy meeting Paratici on Thursday to discuss a potential return.

As per the report, Spurs are ready to make a substantial offer to Paratici, aiming to lure him back and block AC Milan’s efforts to secure him as their new sporting director. However, they have said to have given him a tight deadline to come up with a response.

The meeting between the pair indicates Tottenham’s serious intent to re-hire him in an official capacity, just two years after his departure.

Paratici’s credentials in football management are well-established. He began his career as a scout and recruitment expert at Sampdoria before rising to prominence at Juventus. Over 11 years in Turin, he played a crucial part in constructing a dominant squad that secured nine consecutive Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals.

In 2021, Paratici brought his expertise to Spurs as their managing director of football, where he helped transform the squad. His influence was key in securing Antonio Conte as head coach, along with signings such as Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, and Rodrigo Bentancur—players who made an immediate impact on the team.

Having served an 18-month suspension due to financial irregularities during his time at Juventus, Paratici is now free to return to the game.

If Tottenham finalizes his comeback, his extensive knowledge of European football could be vital in strengthening the squad and, if necessary, identifying a new manager.