Exclusive: Arsenal make 21-year-old their number one target; player open for move

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have identify their number one target for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are expected to sign a striker in the summer and they have been linked with several big names in the game.

This season has shown that there is a need of new, prolific attacker at Arsenal, somebody who could take them one step further and bring them closer to the Premier League title.

Even though they have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at the club, both have failed to have the impact similar to Erling Haaland at Manchester City or Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

According to Caught Offside sources, the Gunners hold genuine interest in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovernian striker has become the favourite attacker of most Premier League clubs with interest high in his services.

Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all keeping a close eye on the Bundesliga striker.

Sesko has a clause in his contract that allows him to be sold for at least €70 million and can go up to €80 million depending on his performances.

The Leipzig attacker has scored 17 goals this season and provided six assists in 36 appearances for the German club.

Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal?

Arsenal are planning to offer Sesko a contract until 2030 and a salary that is approximately twice the salary he earns at RB Leipzig. The Gunners also want to complete Sesko’s transfer for €60 million.

His contract with RB Leipzig runs until June 2029, making it difficult for clubs. However, Aston Villa and Arsenal have identified Sesko as their No.1 target in the summer transfer window and the young star is open to move to the Premier League.

Sesko’s transfer to Arsenal remains a realistic option and the club is ready to mobilise all its resources to make this transfer happen in the summer.

Arsenal have long been interested and Sesko’s decision to stay at Leipzig does not seem to have affected the London club’s interest.

The Gunners are also looking at Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato with a view to a summer move.

