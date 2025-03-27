Contact made: Arsenal & Liverpool competing for £70m-rated star, player wants PL transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Hugo Ekitike

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly both asking to be kept informed on Hugo Ekitike’s transfer situation this summer.

The in-form French forward is really impressing with Eintracht Frankfurt at the moment, and it perhaps seems inevitable that a big club will snap him up soon.

Ekitike is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, while both Arsenal and Liverpool have had contact to be kept in the loop regarding his future, according to TBR Football.

It remains to be seen if Frankfurt will be that keen on letting Ekitike go, however, with the report suggesting they could make life difficult for interested clubs by asking for as much as £70m for him.

However, the report also cites intermediaries as suggesting something just over £50m could be enough to get a deal done.

Hugo Ekitike transfer makes sense for Arsenal and Liverpool

It’s not the best market for strikers right now, with Ekitike perhaps emerging as one of the better options out there in terms of his age, playing profile, and asking price.

It would likely cost too much to get Alexander Isak out of Newcastle, likewise Julian Alvarez at Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, others such as Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen look potentially complicated to get done, aren’t the youngest, and aren’t coming from particularly competitive leagues.

Ekitike, however, is impressing in the Bundesliga, and, at the age of just 22, has time to keep on improving.

It’s easy to imagine the former PSG youngster being an upgrade on Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, while he’d give Mikel Arteta something different in his Arsenal attack.

Someone like Isak might be the dream choice for these teams, but Ekitike looks like he could be the next big thing, and it makes sense for these clubs to be keeping a close eye on his situation if he really could leave for such a generous fee.