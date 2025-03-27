Liverpool closely monitoring 26 G/A forward who’s also wanted by Arsenal & Chelsea

Arne Slot and Hugo Ekitike (Photo by Gareth Copley, Helge Prang/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be set to rival the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The talented young Frenchman has been on fire for Frankfurt this season, scoring 19 goals and contributing seven assists in total so far.

It now seems inevitable that there’ll be strong interest in Ekitike this summer, with Liverpool the latest to be linked with the 22-year-old.

The Daily Mail claim that the Reds are closely monitoring Ekitike, with the report suggesting he could be an alternative to Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Ekitike is also understood to be on Arsenal and Chelsea‘s radars ahead of this summer.

Hugo Ekitike transfer: What he could bring to Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea

Ekitike is a tall and physical centre-forward who could surely be a great addition for a number of top clubs this summer.

Liverpool would certainly do well to land the former Paris Saint-Germain man as an alternative to Isak, as he looks like someone with similar potential.

Arsenal also need a big man up front like that who can contribute more than Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have done in recent times.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would surely also do well to bring in Ekitike as an upgrade on the unconvincing Nicolas Jackson.

Ekitike has previously flopped at PSG, but he now looks ready to try a big move again, so where could be the best destination for him?

Liverpool and Arsenal will surely have Champions League football next season, and should be among the main challengers for the Premier League title again.

That’s less certain with Chelsea, who remain in a bit of a transitional period, though they have a promising young team that could be a good fit for someone of Ekitike’s profile.