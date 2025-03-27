Insider ‘can’t believe’ that Man United will sign 22-year old English star this summer

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite once again.

The Red Devils are expected to go through a major overhaul of their squad this summer under Ruben Amorim.

Their performances this season have shown that the club could be forced to restructure the foundations of the team.

Reports have linked the Red Devils with new players in all the position and it remains to be seen which position will become Amorim’s priority.

However, expert Mick Brown feels that United’s links with Branthwaite do no make sense since they already have too many players in that position.

The Premier League giants added two centre-backs to their team last summer: Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro.

They signed one more player in that position in the winter transfer window: Ayden Heaven.

Brown feels that it would not be sensible from Amorim’s side to sign another player and particularly Branthwaite.

“Well, I can’t believe that you’d buy Leny Yoro, then you take [Heaven] from Arsenal, and then, you’re looking to get Branthwaite in”, Brown told Football Insider.

“You’ve already got [Lisandro] Martinez there, when he comes back – so that doesn’t look like good, sound business to me.

“If somebody’s got a very high opinion of Branthwaite – I think he’s got a bit to do to get back to where he was – but with this lot, you don’t know what’s going to happen!”

Man United need to focus on other positions at the moment

You cannot disagree with Brown’s assessment of the situation. Signing a new defender should not be the club’s priority at this stage.

They need a striker at the club more than any other player.

The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to score goals consistently this season and if Amorim can sign a new, reliable attacker, he would solve possibly the biggest problem he is facing at the club in this moment.

A player like Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, who United are looking at, would help the club more than a defender.

Exclusive: Man United plotting move for 24-year-old German midfielder