“Dead certainty” – Insider suggests Liverpool star could leave along with Alexander-Arnold

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool are getting ready for a busy summer transfer window with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to leave the club to join Real Madrid.

The Reds could not only lose their right-back but they are also in danger of losing Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

All three players are in the final few months of their contract at Anfield and they could leave the club for free which would be disastrous for Arne Slot’s team.

With every passing day, it appears like Alexander-Arnold is getting closer to leave his boyhood club and join Real Madrid to play with his childhood mate Jude Bellingham.

However, insider Mick Brown has suggested that Los Blancos could also look at Van Dijk to solve their central defensive issues.

Real Madrid are looking for a new centre-back as well this summer and they are targeting a move for Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth who has enjoyed a successful season in England and also made his Spain debut recently.

Bown believes that Real Madrid targeting a move for Van Dijk is a ‘dead certainty’.

“I like him, I think he can become a top-class player”, Brown told Football Insider.

“He covers the ground like a gazelle, he’s light on his feet. He’s resilient, he can use the ball well – I think he’s got all the ingredients of being a top-class player.

“Where do [Real Madrid] go and replenish their centre-half positions? One dead certainty is Virgil van Dijk as I’ve said many times. I never see it mentioned, but I would be surprised if that hasn’t happened.”

“[Huijsen] is a young centre-half they could take, and make into the type of player they want, but they’re going to need a centre-half at the start of next season.

“Van Dijk is a ready-made choice, if that was their choice. This lad [Huijsen] is one of those that you’d take, and you’d say; ‘I’m backing him to move up the ladder’.”

Virgil Van Dijk to leave Liverpool?

The Premier League leaders would hate losing two of their best players for free and to Real Madrid.

Van Dijk has been the pillar of their defense since joining the club and along with Salah, he has been their standout player.

Age has not affected him and his form has remained impressive throughout the season.

Losing Alexander-Arnold as well as Van Dijk would be a blow that may take Liverpool a long time to deal with.

The Reds have started looking at possible replacements for the Dutch defender.

