Jamie Carragher has broken his silence on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s looming departure, admitting he’s not angry but disappointed by the defender’s reasoning for leaving Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, has been at the centre of transfer speculation all season, with his contract – along with those of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Liverpool have yet to reach an agreement with any of the three, leaving them free to discuss terms with overseas clubs since January.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the right-back throughout the saga and reportedly had a £20 million bid turned down in January.

Carragher has now had his say on the situation. While he isn’t holding a grudge against Alexander-Arnold for considering a move, he admitted he’s disappointed with the reasons behind it.

What did Jamie Carragher say about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid?

‘Where I’m at is that as a local player and a Liverpool fan, Liverpool are in a position where they’re competing for the league and a European Cup every year,’ he said on the Stick To Football podcast.

“So, if you’re a Liverpool fan and a local player, I’m just disappointed that he doesn’t think that this is it. I’m putting myself in his position where I’d be thinking that we could go level with Manchester United in league trophies, I’ve got another seven or eight years at Liverpool and want to get three or four ahead of them, with a couple more European Cups.

“It seems like there’s not one thing people are unhappy with – it’s leaving on a free or that he should have come out and told the club earlier – people are angry for three or four different things,’ Carragher added.

“I’m not angry about him going on a free. In an ideal world, Liverpool would get £70m or £80m for him to reinvest, but you can’t have it both ways as a supporter.”