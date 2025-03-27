Eddie Howe and Jarell Quansah (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United reportedly remain keen on signing a Liverpool player that they were also keen on doing a deal for last summer.

On that occasion, the Magpies failed to convince the Reds to let Jarell Quansah go, but it seems he remains firmly on their radar.

That’s according to a report from the Times, who state that Newcastle believe they could get a deal done for Quansah for around £30m.

The report suggests that Newcastle were previously willing to pay as much as £50m for the 22-year-old, so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool’s stance has relaxed since then.

Quansah hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular at Anfield, so he might perhaps feel it would be a good opportunity for him to move on and become a more important player at St James’ Park.

Liverpool could do well to cash in on Jarell Quansah, but they could also do with depth at right-back

Quansah is clearly a long way from being the most important player in Arne Slot’s Liverpool squad, and £30m pure profit for a homegrown player could be very tempting from a business perspective.

At the same time, however, LFC will probably find themselves short of depth at right-back next season as Trent Alexander-Arnold is about to be out of contract.

As has been widely reported by BBC Sport and others, Alexander-Arnold is now expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Capable of playing centre-back or right-back, Quansah could still be an important squad and rotation player next season.

The player himself, however, might not be happy with that kind of role, so Newcastle could be a good move for him to further his career.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but NUFC certainly seem optimistic about coming back in for Quansah again this summer.