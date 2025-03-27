Liverpool hold ‘initial talks’ over signing Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement; Slot wants him

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold has begun after his move to Real Madrid was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week.

The right-back has agreed to personal terms with the Spanish giants and will be joining them on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Trent is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world and his departure is set to leave a massive void on the right side of the defence, with not many players out there who can replace the quality he brings to the side, particularly going forward.

Reports have suggested that the club could look from within the club, with Conor Bradley emerging as one of the top candidates to replace him.

Bradley has been a regular feature for Arne Slot’s side this season, slotting in for Alexander-Arnold during his absences. He has impressed the manager with his performances, earning praise from the Dutchman.

However, he is not the only player being considered for the role, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong emerging as a prime target.

As reported by Liverpool.com, the Merseyside club has ‘held initial talks’ over signing him from the Bundesliga club.

The report claims that talks are at an early stage at the moment but Alexander-Arnold’s impending move to Madrid has stated movements.

Frimpong could be a great signing for Liverpool

The Dutch defender played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen’s remarkable Bundesliga-winning campaign under Xabi Alonso last season. His pace, dribbling, and attacking contributions have made him one of the most sought-after right-backs in Europe.

Frimpong’s rise to prominence began at Manchester City’s youth academy, where he honed his technical skills. In 2019, he moved to Celtic and quickly became a fan favourite due to his electrifying style of play.

His performances in Scotland earned him a move to Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021, where he has since established himself as a crucial part of their success.

The 24-year-old played a huge role in helping Leverkusen win the Bundesliga last season, scoring 14 goals and assisting 10 in 47 games across all competitions.

Liverpool faces competition for the 24-year-old, with several top clubs keen on signing him including Manchester United.

However, Liverpool appear to be in a favourable position to sign him given the Dutch connection. Slot wants him and has already held talks with the player.

If Alexander-Arnold does leave, securing Frimpong would be a major coup for Liverpool. His signing would reinforce the squad and help maintain the team’s edge going into the next season.