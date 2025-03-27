David Ornstein confirms Manchester United transfer interest in Premier League star

Liam Delap and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Dan Istitene, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has seemingly confirmed that there’s truth to the Manchester United transfer links with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The 22-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season, scoring 10 goals in 28 top flight matches for this struggling Ipswich side.

This has led to plenty of speculation about Delap’s future, with the England Under-21 international surely good enough to play at a higher level.

With Ipswich looking almost certain to get relegated, it would make sense if we saw movement for Delap this summer.

We’ve previously seen Delap linked with both Man Utd and Chelsea by the Daily Mail, and now Ornstein has commented on the story.

What David Ornstein has said about potential Liam Delap to Manchester United transfer

Speaking in a Q&A session on the Athletic, Ornstein named the Red Devils and the Blues as suitors for Delap, though it’s not entirely straightforward.

It seems European football could be key for these clubs, and it’s not yet clear what competitions, if any, these teams will be able to offer players this summer.

When asked about Delap’s future, Ornstein said: “Nothing concrete because there is a lot still to be decided. For example, will suitors like Chelsea and Manchester United be playing European football next season and if so, which competition?

“I definitely see him getting a big move, though, regardless of whether Ipswich retain their Premier League status.”

Delap looks like a fine talent who could surely strengthen this struggling United side.

Ruben Amorim would do well to offload the struggling Rasmus Hojlund at the end of this season, while Marcus Rashford perhaps doesn’t seem likely to come back to Old Trafford after his January loan to Aston Villa.

This should mean there’s room for Delap to come in and have a key role for United and help give them more of a goal threat next season.