Confirmed: Liverpool announce important new deal on official website

Liverpool have a new contract tied up for a top young talent (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have had a rough couple of days with the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Still, Reds fans can rest assured that there’s surely a decent chance that the next Alexander-Arnold could be waiting to come through from their academy.

Conor Bradley arguably already looks like he could step up to becoming Liverpool’s first choice at right-back next season, and there’ll surely be other homegrown talents to watch out for in the future.

One of those to watch out for is surely Clae Ewing, who has shone at youth level for LFC this season.

A versatile player capable of filling in in midfield or full-back, the 18-year-old’s new deal has been confirmed on the club’s official website.

Can Liverpool’s academy deliver the goods once again?

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the Liverpool academy’s biggest success stories of recent times, but there have been numerous others down the years.

Curtis Jones is another who’s performing really well for Arne Slot’s side at the moment, while Bradley is alongside Jarell Quansah as a useful squad player.

Going further back, the legendary Steven Gerrard also came through Liverpool’s academy before going on to become club captain, winning the Champions League and other major honours.

There have also been the likes of Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen, so can Ewing be the next big thing to make it at Anfield?

It seems clear that the Merseyside giants rate Ewing highly, and fans will now hope that Slot gives him his fair share of first-team opportunities in the not-too-distant future.