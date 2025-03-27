Liverpool not planning to rival Arsenal for €60m midfielder

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mark Pain/Alamy, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expecting to be busy this summer, but one move that they are not planning to make is to re-ignite their interest in Martin Zubimendi, whom they came agonisingly close to signing in 2024.

Last summer, Liverpool pushed very hard to sign Zubimendi, and deal was considered to be very close. The Reds told Real Sociedad that they would activate the midfielder’s €60m release clause, but in the end, it was the player himself that pulled the plug, as he decided to stay with his boyhood club for at least one more season.

Fast forward 12 months, and Zubimendi now looks even more likely to leave San Sebastian – but this time, it is Arsenal that are leading the charge, although they do have Real Madrid very close behind. That competition will be fierce for The Gunners, but fortunately, it should be the only fight that they face in regards to this deal.

Liverpool have no plans to revisit Martin Zubimendi deal

That’s because Liverpool do not intend to go back in for Zubimendi, as reported by TEAMtalk. Furthermore, they have not held any talks with the 26-year-old’s camp since being notified of his rejection last summer.

Arsenal will be delighted at not having to compete with Liverpool, with Real Madrid already enough of a worry as it is. Mikel Arteta’s side are in need of a new defensive midfielder due to the expected departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho, and the Spain international would fit in very nicely alongside former Real Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino, who was brought to North London last summer.

It remains to seen whether Arsenal get their man, but if Real Madrid get seriously involved, it could be extremely tricky given that Zubimendi could be more tempted to remain in his home country.