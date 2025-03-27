Exclusive: Another Liverpool star wanted by CL giants following Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer blow

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Arne Slot (Photo by Bryn Lennon, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are gearing up for a potential crisis in the transfer market this summer as Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving and two other big names are about to be out of contract.

On top of that, there remains uncertainty about other key players like Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate.

Despite surely heading towards a 20th league title come May, it looks like Liverpool are in for a very challenging few months ahead.

The latest information passed on to CaughtOffside that is that LFC club captain Virgil van Dijk is attracting growing interest from Inter Milan.

Despite the feeling being for some time that Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah would stay at Anfield while Alexander-Arnold left, nothing has been decided yet.

And this has seemingly given Inter some encouragement to target Van Dijk as a free agent.

Will Virgil van Dijk leave Liverpool for Inter Milan?

For the time being, there have not been any concrete negotiations or offers made by Inter, but their club president Beppe Marotta has been leading the club’s pursuit of Van Dijk.

The Serie A giants have asked for information on the Netherlands international’s situation as he still hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal with Liverpool.

CaughtOffside also understands that the Nerazzuri have other names on their list of defensive targets, so it won’t necessarily be the case that they move for Van Dijk as a priority anyway.

Van Dijk has been a world class performer for Liverpool for many years now, and it would be a huge blow to lose him.

It’s hard to imagine the Reds being able to replace the former Southampton man without spending an absolute fortune, so losing him for free would also be a really bitter pill to swallow.

Liverpool sources continue to insist that talks are ongoing to try to keep players heading towards the ends of their contracts.