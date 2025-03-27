Exclusive: Arne Slot & Liverpool board disagree over transfer stance, Arsenal lurking for surprise deal

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Bryn Lennon, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be heading for an internal disagreement over the future of one of their big-name players this summer, it has emerged.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that there is some uncertainty about Luis Diaz’s future at Anfield, with big clubs on alert.

Arsenal are among the teams monitoring Diaz’s situation at the moment, while the Colombia international also has admirers in the form of Barcelona, Juventus, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal.

Although Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given the green light for Diaz to leave, it seems the Reds board are keen to keep him.

Despite Diaz seemingly not being a key part of Slot’s plans, it could even be the case that the Liverpool board go over the manager’s head and offer the player a new contract, CaughtOffside understands.

Luis Diaz transfer: Will he stay at Liverpool or be sold?

As things stand, it’s hard to know for sure how this will pan out, but it seems LFC are determined not to let Diaz go.

One imagines there will be key figures at director level who have the final say over this, though one imagines Slot’s thinking will also be factored in.

It’s not necessarily the case that the Dutch tactician is pushing for Diaz to be sold, or for a specific replacement to be signed, but it will be interesting to see if his stance on the 28-year-old influences his own thinking about his future.

Diaz might not be keen to stay at Liverpool if he’s not going to have a key role under Slot, and that could end up benefiting someone like Arsenal.

Liverpool will surely want to avoid allowing Diaz to join a rival, but the Gunners could do with strengthening out wide after a dip in form from both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard this season.

It is generally felt that Diaz is not Arsenal’s priority for the moment, but they are among the clubs lurking in the background to keep abreast of developments at Anfield.