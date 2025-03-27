Kobbie Mainoo is yet to commit his to Old Trafford (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United could face a tough decision this summer, as rising star Kobbie Mainoo’s future at the club remains uncertain, it’s been reported.

Despite ongoing contract negotiations since March 2024, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement, reports MEN – and this has raised the possibility of a departure when the transfer window opens.

Indeed, the outlet states that there is a real chance Mainoo could be on the move unless a compromise is found. While many fans are hopeful he will stay, some believe a fresh start might be best for both the player and the club. Man United are reportedly considering cashing in on the midfielder, with a potential price tag of around £70 million.

Exclusive: Man United plotting move for 24-year-old German midfielder

Mainoo has struggled to find a settled position under manager Ruben Amorim, who has used him in various roles this season. The 19-year-old has been deployed as part of a midfield pivot, as a No.10, and even as a makeshift striker against Crystal Palace earlier this year.

Amorim has hinted that Mainoo could have a long-term place in his system as an attacking midfielder, but that would mean competing for minutes with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad, Joshua Zirkzee, and Mason Mount.

Financial factors at play for Red Devils ahead of summer window

Man United’s financial situation could also influence the decision. With the club needing to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), selling academy graduates like Mainoo represents pure profit on the balance sheet.

That financial reality may push the club towards selling the talented youngster, even if it proves unpopular among supporters.

Mainoo, who was born in Stockport and developed through Man United’s academy, had a breakout 2023/24 season. He become a vital player for Erik ten Hag but slowly has since dropped in importance.